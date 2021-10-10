Navratri 2021 Day 4: Here's the puja vidhi, mantra and significance of worshipping Goddess Kushmanda
Goddess Kushmanda is believed to be the creator of the universe. The name is a combination of three words — Ku (little), Ushma (warmth) and Anda (egg) — 'little cosmic egg'
Sunday marks the fourth day of Navratri. On this day Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped who is the fourth avatar of Navdurga. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to be the creator of the universe and resides at the centre of the sun as she balances the energy and light in the universe. The name of Goddess Kushmanda is a combination of three words — Ku means 'little', Ushma means 'warmth or energy' and Anda means 'egg'. It means the one who created this universe as a 'little cosmic egg'. The form of Maa Kushmanda has been called "Prajalit Prabhakar". The brilliance of her body is as bright as the sun.
Timing
Date: 10 October, Sunday
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 07.48 am, 9 October
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04.55 am, 10 October
Colour
The auspicious colour for Navratri Chaturthi Tithi is grey like the Tritiya Tithi as both days have coincided.
Maa Kushmanda Vahan
Goddess Siddhidatri rides on the lioness.
Take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. She is offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red dupatta etc. Prasad of malpuas, halwa, or curd, are offered to the goddess.
Significance
It is believed that when there was darkness all around and there was no universe, Goddess Kushmanda had created the universe with her divine smile. After the creation of the universe, she created the trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh and the trinity Kali, Lakshmi and Saraswati. Devotees worship her to be bestowed with speed, knowledge, love, energy, excellence, longevity, fame, strength, health and parental happiness.
Mantra
Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah
