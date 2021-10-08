Navratri 2021 Day 2: Significance, puja vidhi, colour and muhurat of Dwitiya; all you need to know

Today is Dwitiya, the second day of Navratri, and the second form of Nav Durga - Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day

One of the most auspicious festivals of the country, Navratri, is here. Nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during the 9-day long festival that began this year on 7 October and will continue till Dussehra, 15 October.

Today is Dwitiya, the second day of Navratri, and the second form of Nav Durga - Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day. She is Sati – the daughter of Daksha Prajapati. She is the unmarried form of Mata Parvati who went through years of atonement to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She was given the name Brahmacharini because of her penance and hard austerity. As Brahmacharini, during Navratri, she is worshipped in the unmarried form. For the unversed, Brahmacharini means the unmarried and youthful one.

Maa Brahmacharini wears white attire and walks barefoot. She carries a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and Kamandalu in her left hand. Maa Brahmacharini’s governing planet is known to be Mars, the controller of fortunes. She is the symbol of loyalty, wisdom, love, and knowledge. Devotees worship her in the pursuit to find peace and happiness in their life. Maa Brahmacharini provides serenity to the mind and instills self-confidence in her worshippers.

The puja of Maa Brahmacharini starts with pouring curd, milk, honey, and butter on her idol. She is then offered flowers, sandalwood, and akshat. The bhog offered to her is a mix of mishri and panchamrit. Jasmine, betel nut, paan, and clove are also offered later on. Hibiscus and Lotus are two flowers that are also presented to her during puja.

Dwitiya Tithi begins on 7 October at 1:46 pm and continues till 10:48 AM of the next that, i.e. 8 October. The time to perform Maa Brahmacharini’s Puja will commence from 11:45 AM, continuing till 12:32 PM. The next auspicious time to perform the Puja will be from 02:05 PM to 02:52 PM.

The lucky color for Navratri’s second day is green, signifying beginnings and growth.