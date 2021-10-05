Navratri 2021: History, significance and all you need to know about auspicious Hindu festival

There are four seasonal Navratris and this one is known as Sharda Navratri which is observed in the Hindu Lunar month, Ashwin.

As the fervor of India’s festive season begins this year, we take a look at what Navratri means to us and why is it celebrated. Navratri is a Sanskrit word where Nava means ‘nine’ and Ratri means ‘nights’. Navratri spans for nine to ten days and honours Goddess Durga who defeated the demon king Mahishasura in a battle. This year, the festival of Navratri will commence on 7 October and end on 15 October.

There are four seasonal Navratris and this one is known as Sharda Navratri which is observed in the Hindu Lunar month, Ashwin.

History:

According to mythology, it is said that Lord Brahma granted immortality to the demon king Mahishasura on the condition that he could only be defeated by a woman. After attacking Trilok - the three spheres namely Heaven, Hell, and Earth, Mahishasura remained undefeatable. Then, Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma, and Lord Shiva combined their powers to create Goddess Durga who fought in a 15-day long battle with Mahishasura. On the day of Mahalaya when Mahishasura took an avatar of a buffalo, Goddess Durga slew him with her Trishul.

Significance:

Throughout the nine days, various avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Goddess Durga is seen as a symbol of power by her devotees. Here are her nine incarnations:

Goddess Shailputri (Day 1)

Considered as the daughter of the mountain, Maa Parvati Shailputri is worshipped by devotees on the first day.

Goddess Brahamcharini (Day 2)

She is the unmarried avatar of Maa Parvati and is honoured on day two.

Goddess Chandraghanta (Day 3)

Legend has it that after getting married to Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati adorned her with the Ardha Chandra. So, she is celebrated on the third day.

Goddess Kushmanda (Day 4)

The creative power of the universe, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on day four.

Goddess Skandamatan (Day 5)

She is the mother of Skanda (Kartikeya) and is honored on the fifth day.

Goddess Katyayani (Day 6)

On Panchami, the fifth day, the warrior Goddess and daughter of sage Katyayana is worshipped.

Goddess Kaalratri (Day 7)

Worshipped on day seven, Kaalratri is one of Maa Durga’s most ferocious forms.

Goddess Mahagauri (Day 8)

On Ashtami, one of the most auspicious days of Navratri, the symbol of peace and intelligence, Devi Mahagauri, is worshipped.

Goddess Siddhidatri (Day 9)

The Siddhidatri form of goddess Durga is worshipped on the ninth day. The form of Lord Shakti and Shiva, she is Ardhanarishvara.

On Vijaya Dashami, the last day, a procession carrying the idols is led, and eventually, the idols are then immersed in water.

