National Security Day: Here are some facts about India's security forces

National Security Day is marked on 4 March to highlight the achievements of India’s security forces. The day also, known as Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas, creates awareness about the role played by our security forces in keeping the country safe.

The day also pays homage to all security personnel who have sacrificed their lives for protecting our motherland. Several programmes are organised on National Security Day to highlight how India’s forces have kept the country safe from external and internal threats.

The country’s security forces include policemen, guards, military and para-military forces, commandos and other people involved in maintaining India’s territorial integrity.

On the occasion of National Security Day, here are some facts about the nation’s security forces:

― India boasts of the fourth largest military in the world with only the United States, Russia and China ahead of it, according to the Global Fire Power annual ranking 2022.

― In terms of active military manpower, the country is second only to China. India has 1,450,000 active military personnel in service. The country is ranked third in the world in terms of reserve personnel, with a manpower of 1,155,000 individuals.

― If we look at India’s airpower, the country has a total of 2,182 aircraft and 564 interceptors/fighter jets. The Indian Air Force also has 805 helicopters, 37 attack helicopters and six tanker fleet aircraft, according to data by Global Fire Power.

― The country’s naval forces have 13 frigates, 22 corvettes, one aircraft carrier and 10 destroyers.

― The Indian army boasts of 4,614 tanks, 1,338 rocket projectors and 3,311 towed artillery.

― The country’s defence budget for the year 2022-23 was increased to Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

― The Indian Army also has 12,000 armoured vehicles in its arsenal.

― The National Security Council (NSC), which is the highest body responsible for overseeing the country’s political, strategic, economic and energy security concerns, was formed by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998.

― The Chief Executive of NSC is National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

