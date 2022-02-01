Union Budget 2022 by numbers: Rs 5.25 lakh cr for defence, Rs 7.50 lakh cr capital expenditure

The key takeaways from the fourth Budget of the second Narendra Modi government tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 in front of a packed Parliament.

Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sought to focus on economic recovery on the back of government spending.

Please read: Union Budget 2022: From 5G rollout by 2023 to issuance of e-passports, highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Here are the key numbers and figures from her Budget speech.

9.27 percent

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this will be India's growth in the current year — highest among all large economies

6.4 percent

The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated at 6.4 percent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while presenting the Budget

Rs 65,000 crore

Amount set by the government as a target from divestment in the financial year 2022-23. She also said that estimates for the current year have been cut to Rs 78,000 crore from Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Rs 7.50 lakh crore

The finance minister stated that the outlay for capital expenditure in the Union Budget is once again being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23

Rs 1.51 lakh crore

The amount allocated by the Centre for all agricultural and allied activities sector in FY 23, up 2.5 percent from the revised estimates the previous year

Rs 5.25 lakh crore

The defence budget was increased to Rs 5.25 lakh crore for 2022-23 from last year's allocation of Rs 4.78 lakh crore with a major push on ensuring self-reliance in the manufacturing of military platforms

Rs 60,000 cr

Amount of money set aside to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23

Rs 11.6 lakh crore

The money the government will borrow from the market in 2022-23 to meet its expenditure requirement. This is nearly Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

Rs 48,000 crore

Money allocated for completion of 80 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), both rural and urban, during the next fiscal year

Rs 34 crore

The money allocated to the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures

Rs 5,020 crore

The amount allocated to the minority affairs ministry, which is Rs 674.05 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal

Rs 140367.13 crore

Money kept aside for the railway ministry — Rs 20,311 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal

Rs 3,980 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a Rs 3,980.77 crore outlay for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2022-23 fiscal, a decrease of Rs 90 crore from last year

With inputs from agencies

