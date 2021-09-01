National Nutrition Week 2021: Theme for this year is “feeding smart right from start”

The week is observed to raise awareness about health and nutrition

National Nutrition Week is observed every year from 1 to 7 September. The week is observed to raise awareness about health and nutrition. During this week, various initiatives are taken up by the government which totally focus on good food, healthy body, right nutrition, and lifestyle.

Through these initiatives, people learn new eating habits that can help them to obtain good nutrients in the coming days. As nutrition plays an important role in an individual’s life, it is necessary to have the right amount of nutrition including proteins, vitamins, salts among others in our daily diet.

Theme for National Nutrition Week 2021

This year, the theme for the National Nutrition Week is “feeding smart right from start”. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the government has established a program to provide correct information and also to raise awareness via camps and seminars regarding the same.

Through this theme, people across the country including children will get to know the benefits of a good nutritional diet right from birth. In the week-long campaign, sub-programs such as Healthy Khayega India, Bharat Poshan Premier Quiz and Good Food Talk Show will have people of all age groups taking part in it.

History of National Nutrition Week

This special week was first observed and marked by members of the American Dietetic Association (ADA) in March 1975. Now, it is popularly known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. They came up with the idea of a special week to raise awareness about the need for nutrition education while promoting the profession of dieticians.

During that time in 1980, the public response was so encouraging and supportive that it expanded to a month-long event. Meanwhile, in 1982 in India, the government also decided to launch a campaign as the National Nutrition Week. It was created to educate individuals to urge them to live a healthy lifestyle and also teach about the significance of nutrition.