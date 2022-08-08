In her latest Instagram post nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared three rules to follow while consuming pulses and legumes.

With so much information on healthy foods available on the internet, it is easier to get lost than to zero in on a diet plan that works for you. However, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar advises that one should look for food that is available locally and fulfills the nutrition value as well. In a recent seven-monsoon superfood series, Diwekar introduces certain food items that are rich in nutrition and easily available. Diwekar’s latest Instagram post puts stress on the importance of pulses and legumes. The nutritionist informs her digital followers that one should follow three rules when consuming pulses.

The first rule is to soak and sprout them before cooking, to reduce the anti-nutrients and allow for optimum enzyme action to break them down. The second rule should be to mix the pulses with millets and grains to improve their essential to non-essential amino acid ratio. According to Diwekar, “The ratio is 1:3 when you use it with rice and 1:2 when you use it with a mixture of millets and grains.” The last rule for consuming pulses is having a wide variety of pulses and having them in different forms to optimise intake of all nutrients.

Diwekar informed that in our country there are more than 65,000 varieties of pulses and legumes. A wide variety of pulses, at least five different types in a week, when eaten in different ways as dal, papad, pickle, idli, dosa, ladoo, halwa, and more ensures that we get the diet diversity needed for healthy gut bacteria.

The nutritionist also added that pulses are extremely rich in amino acids, which happen to be the building blocks of protein. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, so much so that the latest Canada food guide identifies it as both a vegetable and a protein source.