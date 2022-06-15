National Herald case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours, summons him for the fourth time on 17 June

Congress on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police entered its headquarters and detained its workers. However, the Delhi Police denied entering the Congress HQ and using any force

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the fourth time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said Wednesday.

His questioning lasted for nearly nine hours.

They said the Congress MP sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from ED office. He has been asked to rejoin the probe on Friday in National Herald case pic.twitter.com/OBEKkwEFM8 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police entered its headquarters and detained its workers.

The party and its leaders shared videos showing police personnel at the Congress HQ in Delhi.

Sharing one such video, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that the Delhi Police "was behaving like the private militia of BJP."

However, the Delhi Police have denied entering the Congress HQ.

"Many people threw barricades at police near the AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But police didn't go inside the AICC office and use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us," ANI quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda as saying.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, detained by police amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, said on Wednesday that the government is "arrogant" and asserted that "police brutality" will not yield results as the party was steadfast in its resolve to expose attempts to intimidate the Opposition.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said he was entering the AICC headquarters here along with some leaders when they were "shoved into a bus" and taken to Narela police station.

Earlier in the day, party workers staged protests outside the ED office.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.