'BJP's private militia': Congress slams Delhi Police for entering its HQ as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED

The party also said that the cops have detained its workers. However, the Delhi Police have denied entering the Congress HQ and using any force

The Congress on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police entered its headquarters and detained its workers as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The party and its leaders shared videos showing police personnel at the Congress HQ in Delhi.

Sharing one such video, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that the Delhi Police "was behaving like the private militia of BJP."

@DelhiPolice behaving like the private militia of the @BJP4India by entering the HQ of the @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/nAeb4320dr — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) June 15, 2022

Police deny entering Congress HQ

However, the Delhi Police have denied entering the Congress HQ.

"Many people threw barricades at police near the AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But police didn't go inside the AICC office and use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us," ANI quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda as saying.

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for the 3rd day

The incident happened as Congress workers protested outside the heavily barricaded ED office in the Capital, against party leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency.

The protests were taken out as Gandhi reached the ED office for questioning for the third consecutive day. A strong posse of the police force, supported by paramilitary personnel, stopped the Congress workers and whisked them away.

