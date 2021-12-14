National Energy Conservation Day 2021: From history to significance, here's all you need to know

National Energy Conservation Day is marked by several events such as workshops, conferences, debates, discussions, competitions, which are organised across the country

India marks 14 December as National Energy Conservation Day in a bid to raise awareness about the importance of energy conservation. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the ministry of power, marks the day by organising several events to stress on the need for efficient use of energy and how it can benefit both present and future generations.

The National Energy Conservation Day also highlights the achievements of the country in the fields of energy efficiency and conservation, as well as the ways in which India is working to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Celebrations this year:

This year, the ministry of power, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, is celebrating Energy Conservation Week from 8 to 14 December. The celebrations will include three major activities- the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) for Industries, the National Painting Competition for school children and the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA). The NEEIA will be awarded to energy-intensive units in various sectors of the economy to recognize and highlight innovative energy efficiency technologies adopted by them to reduce energy consumption.

Ahead of the National Energy Conservation Day, the Power Ministry has organised several events. A Certification Course on Home Energy Audit (HEA) was virtually launched by the BEE on 8 December.

History

A constitutional body which comes under the Centre, the BEE helps in the development of policies and making strategies for reducing inefficient use of energy. The Energy Conservation Act in the country was also passed in 2001, to raise awareness about the need to make sustainable use of energy among citizens and curb unnecessary energy consumption.

Significance

National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated to create awareness about the need for energy conservation among people. The day also highlights measures in which ordinary people can come together and lessen their energy consumption.

The Centre has taken several initiatives to conserve energy which include the Standards and Labelling by BEE programme and the Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC) in 2007 to promote energy efficiency in the building sector. The BEE's Standards and Labelling programme aims to reduce energy consumption of appliances by informing consumers about the energy performance labels of the appliances.

