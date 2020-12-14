National Energy Conservation Day 2020: Occasion for advocating energy efficiency, raising awareness on climate change priorities

Every year on 14 December,the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, celebrates Energy Conservation Day

Every year on 14 December,the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, celebrates Energy Conservation Day in a bid to raise awareness on the importance of energy conservation for the present as well as future generations. The day is organised annually to showcase India's achievements in energy efficiency and conservation, while working towards climate change mitigation.

History of National Energy Conservation Day

History of National Energy Conservation Day

BEE is a body that functions under the jurisdiction of the Government of India and formulates policies regarding use of energy. Recognising the importance of efficient use of energy and its conservation, the Government of India implemented The Energy Conservation Act in India in 2001 with aims at raising awareness among general public about energy conservation and efficiency. Subsequently, in the March of 2002, it established the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The Energy Conservation Act provides for the institutionalising and strengthening of delivery mechanism for energy efficiency services in the country and provide coordination between various entities.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, marked the occasion with a tweet urging people to use energy judiciously in everyday life, ensuring zero wastage, while Union minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan asked people to raise awareness regarding the need to adopt energy efficient systems to tackle issues around climate change.

On this #NationalEnergyConservationDay, let's all pledge to use energy judiciously in everyday life, ensure zero wastage and spread awareness about the importance of energy conservation for a healthy environment and sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/KUNRfSe4WE — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 14, 2020

On this #NationalEnergyConservationDay, let us pledge to raise awareness about energy conservation and also on the need to adopt energy efficient systems to tackle the issues around climate change. Let us conserve energy for a sustainable and secure energy future. pic.twitter.com/PeZv7muqMv — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 14, 2020

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot too tweeted —

On #EnergyConservationDay, our resolve should be to adopt energy conservation practices. Our efforts in this direction can contribute towards reducing global warming & lead to environmental protection. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 14, 2020

Some of the initiatives taken by the Government of India to conserve energy include the Standards and labelling by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) programme, intended to reduce energy consumption of appliances by providing consumers informed choices on energy saving; as well as the launching of Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC) by the Ministry of Power in 2007 to promote energy efficiency in the building sector.