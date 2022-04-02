National Commission for Women launches anti-human trafficking cell

The cell has been set up with an aim of not only helping trafficked survivors but also increasing awareness among law enforcement officials and to facilitate their capacity building

The National Commission for Women has launched an anti-human trafficking cell today to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of anti-trafficking units and to increase responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

The cell has been set up with an aim of increasing awareness among law enforcement officials and to facilitate their capacity building. The cell will conduct gender sensitisation trainings and workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and for prosecutors at regional, state and district level. The complaints related to human trafficking received by the Commission will be addressed by this cell.

The Commission has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families. Therefore, the cell will improve monitoring mechanism and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims.

The cell will also help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding their lives by providing them with need-based training and by organising capacity building programmes for them to prevent re-traumatisation of victims.

