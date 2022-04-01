National Commission for Women sponsors J&K girls' delegation visit to Delhi

The initiative was organised to inform and educate them on the functioning of government departments. The students visited several offices, including Ministry of Women and Child Development, Parliament and other Commissions

The National Commission for Women under the initiative of Chairperson Rekha Sharma sponsored the visit of a delegation of six girl students from Jammu & Kashmir to different government offices across Delhi.

The delegation of college students from Jammu & Kashmir met Chairperson @sharmarekha at the @NCWIndia office. NCW organised their visits to different Commissions across Delhi to inform them about the functioning of these departments. @PIBWCD pic.twitter.com/KgRJjJxoW3 — NCW (@NCWIndia) April 1, 2022

The students visited several offices, including Ministry of Women and Child Development, Parliament and other Commissions to inform and educate them on the functioning of these government departments.

Sharma took these girls, nominated by higher educational institutes across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, to meet Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani and governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel.

These girls, who came out of their districts for the first time, were extremely happy to have visited the Parliament along with different prominent places in Delhi.

They expressed their desire to spread awareness in their colleges about the information received during their stay in Delhi.

The Commission informed these girls on the key working areas of NCW and also organised their visit to different Commissions including National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Minorities and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes where they were acquainted with the role and functioning of these offices.

