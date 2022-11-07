National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: History and significance

National Cancer Awareness Day is annually observed on 7 November in India to highlight the risks of cancer. A number of cases are reported in the country each year so National Cancer Awareness Day is marked to make sure people can gain more information about the disease and its treatment. Cancer refers to the uncontrolled growth of a group of cells in the body. It happens when the body’s normal mechanism stops working. The old cells don’t die and grow out of control, forming new and abnormal cells.

There are a number of factors linked to cancer treatment. One of the factors related to the treatment of the disease is the fact that the financial burden associated with cancer treatments can force patients and households into misery, destitution, and even insolvency. Therefore, it is important that cancer drugs are affordable for all. This is why the observance of National Cancer Awareness Day assumes even greater significance.

History

National Cancer Awareness Day was announced in September 2014 by then Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The date chosen was 7 November as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, whose contributions led to the development of radiotherapy for cancer treatment.

In 1975, the National Cancer Control Programme began in India. Its aim was to establish cancer treatment facilities in the country. In 1984-85, the vision of the mission changed to focus on early detection and prevention of cancer.

Significance

In India, the need for awareness about this condition arises from the fact that a large number of cancer cases are detected at a later stage, thus reducing the chances of survival.

National Cancer Awareness Day highlights what we can do to reduce the risk of catching the disease and provides knowledge on what symptoms that we should watch out for. Cancer is considered to be among the most common causes of death, which is why making people aware about it becomes even more important.

