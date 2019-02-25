Narendra Modi to speak at News18 Rising India Summit; political leaders, economists, entertainment icons to address gathering as well

The two-day News18 Rising India Summit will kick off on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address expected to be the high point of the event. A host of prominent political leaders, entertainment icons, economists and corporate leaders will speak at the summit.

Modi, who is scheduled to make his address at 8.15 p.m, will speak on "Beyond politics: Defining national priorities". On Monday, other prominent persons to express their views will be spiritual leaders Ramdev and Jaggi Vasudev, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, railway minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah will express his views in a session titled "Mahabharat". Another session to watch out for on Tuesday will be one on 'Rebooting Kashmir', in which BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav will speak. His views will assume particular importance in the light of the recent terror attack in Pulwama and the attacks and threats to Kashmiris outside their home state.

Another session "#wetoo: The new gender equation" will focus on gender relations and the recent #MeToo movement. The second day will end with a discussion with finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is steering the economy as the NDA government's tenure draws to a close.

The stage is set!! The most-anticipated event of the year is about to begin shortly! Stay tuned for LIVE updates from #News18RisingIndia: https://t.co/bWmcAtpyeR pic.twitter.com/G1UCfb1Hpb — News18.com (@news18dotcom) February 25, 2019

The sessions "Get, Set, Grow" and "A $ 1 Billion Dollar Mutinies Now" will focus on the state of the economy, while the "Ready, Set, Go" session will bring the spotlight on the sports sector. Other important sessions will be India Uncut, Small Engines, Big Horsepower (on the development scenario in small states), TBC and The Duel Discourse.

Modi, in the News18 Rising India Summit of 2018, had spoken about a host of issues, including terrorism, the economy and the NDA government's tenure. "We should all think about what we can do to create a New India by 2022," he had said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.