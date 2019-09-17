Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM meets mother in Gandhinagar on 69th birthday, visits Statue of Unity and performs puja at Sardar Sarovar Dam

After completing the public arrangements on his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings. The prime minister also spent the birthday lunch with his mother.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi, who arrived in Gujarat late on Monday, inaugurated the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, celebrating the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar dam.

After that event, Modi reached his mother's residence and had lunch with her. TV visuals showed the prime minister paying obeisance with folded hands to his mother, who was seen blessing him.

As the prime minister turned 69 on Tuesday, he began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in his home state of Gujarat.

The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by him on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on 31 October, 2018. There were reports that he filmed a video of the Statue of Unity from his helicopter.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. Today is PM Modi's 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/vT8X46DfdK — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Modi arrived at Kevadiya to take part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres.

For the first time since the height of the dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening.

Modi along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed 'puja' at the dam site to 'welcome' the water of river Narmada, the lifeline of Gujarat. The prime minister, who would be addressing a gathering near the dam, visited various developmental projects being carried out near the dam and Statue of Unity to boost tourism.

These projects include river rafting, a jungle safari park, a butterfly park and Ekta Nursery, an official said. Modi also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site. In the safari, he apparently spotted deer.

With inputs from agencies

Also read: Narendra Modi birthday today: At Sardar Sarovar dam, PM says BJP's decision on Kashmir inspired by Vallabhbhai Patel

Also read: Narendra Modi birthday 2019: Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah extend greetings, hail PM's leadership for India's 'steady' progress