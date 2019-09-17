Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam site, will launch 'Namami Narmade' festival on his 69th birthday

Vadodara (Gujarat): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival on his 69th birth anniversary, the entire Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat was illuminated with bright coloured lighting on late Monday night.

The prime minister, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, is scheduled to visit the dam on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to ANI about Modi's visit, a priest told the agency that he will also be performing a pooja at the Narmada river.

"We all are very excited about his visit. He will first perform aarti and pooja at Narmada river where he will perform all rituals to pay respect to the sacred river. This is for the fourth time I will make him perform pooja," the priest had said.

Till Monday night, several arrangements were being made to welcome the prime minister at the dam site. The entrance of the dam area is being decorated with flowers and other decoartions.

While Modi is celebrating his birthday in Gujarat, several events are being organised across the country to observe the day.

In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, an exhibition to portray the prime minister's life was organised on Monday.

"Here we are showing a life sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life. All schemes of his government, which were delivered to uplift the poor and needy people of this country are being shown in the exhibition," an organiser said.

"Every unit of BJP will display this kind of exhibition in every Mandal of this country. BJP leaders will indulge in several welfare services like providing free medical and health checkup camp, going to hospitals, distributing fruits to patients, awareness on plastic ban, Swachh Bharat etc. The prime minister has dedicated his life to the nation," he added.

People in Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, also performed a special pooja for his long life.

The BJP is celebrating the prime minister's birthday as Seva Saptah starting from 14 September to 20 September. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.

