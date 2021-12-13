Narendra Modi in Varanasi: India reviving lost heritage, says PM Modi as he inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Talking about heritage and development, Modi said that the new India was proud of its culture and also had confidence in its ability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores in Varanasi on Monday.

Amid chants of Har Har Mahadev, Modi began his speech by saying that Vishwanath Dham was filled with unlimited and unbound energy, its significance was touching the skies, the nearby temples that had come to be hidden have also been restored.

"The inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor - Today is Lord Shiva's favourite day - Monday, history is being written on this auspicious day and it is our honour to witness this," Modi said.

Modi said, "I bow to Baba Vishwanath & ask for his blessings. Today, Kashi is scripting history and it is our fortune that we are present to witness it."

The prime minister said that a new chapter was being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. He added that Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises were not just a grand 'bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture and traditions. He said that people will see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future.

"Kashi Vishwanath temple premises which were only around three thousand square feet have now become about five lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come to visit the temple and its premises," Modi added.

The prime minister said that the invaders attacked the city, tried to destroy it! He further said that the history of Aurangzeb's atrocities, his terror is witness. He said that people tried to change civilization by the sword, who tried to crush the culture with fanaticism but the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world.

The prime minister said, "Kashi is not a matter of words, it is a creation of sensations. Kashi is that - where awakening is life! Kashi is that - where even death is Mars! Kashi is that - where truth is the culture! Kashi is where love is tradition."

Modi said that India was reviving its lost heritage on this day. He added that Mata Annapurna herself resides in Kashi. "I am glad that the statue of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from Kashi, has now been re-established in Kashi after waiting for a century," Modi said.

The prime minister also sought three commitments from people, cleanliness, innovation and self-reliance.

Lauding the efforts of labourers, Modi said, "I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID-19 , the work did not stop here".

Talking about heritage and development, Modi said that the new India was proud of its culture and also had confidence in its ability. "There is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India", said Modi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.