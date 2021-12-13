Restoring glory: Varanasi gets mega facelift with Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Inauguration amid faith and festivities
The refurnished temple complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is illuminated and the entire city of Varanasi is also decked up with diyas and flowers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first phase of the ₹ 339 crore Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project that connects the temple town's two iconic landmarks - Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga ghats. Image Courtesy: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Varanasi on Monday to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor. Modi's first stop was the Kaal Bhiarav temple where he offered prayers. Image Courtesy: ANI
The refurbished temple complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was illuminated and the entire city of Varanasi was decked up with diyas and flowers for the event. Image Courtesy: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Governor Anandiben Patel received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Monday. Image Courtesy: ANI
The prime minister will be in his constituency for two action-packed days, he will also watch ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed on ghats from a cruise boat. Image Courtesy: ANI
PM Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. Image Courtesy: News18
BJP National President JP Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Sunday ahead of the PM's visit. Image Courtesy: ANI