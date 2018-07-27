Narendra Modi enquires about ailing DMK president Karunanidhi's declining health, calls up Stalin, Kanimozhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi (94) on Friday, as the latter's health worsened over the course of a day.

Modi tweeted in response to reports of a "slight decline" in the health of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. He said that he would be available for "any assistance" for Karunanidhi's "quick recovery and good health".

Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

The DMK chief is reportedly being treated at his house for fever due to a urinary tract infection, reports said on Wednesday, turning a spotlight on the health of the 'Godfather' of Tamil Nadu politics.

Kauvery Hospital released a statement saying there was a slight decline in the DMK patriarch's health, various leaders from state parties visited him at his home, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and state Cabinet minister D Jayakumar.

Security was beefed up around his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai and city was put on high alert.