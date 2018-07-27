You are here:
Narendra Modi enquires about ailing DMK president Karunanidhi's declining health, calls up Stalin, Kanimozhi

India FP Staff Jul 27, 2018 12:30:11 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi (94) on Friday, as the latter's health worsened over the course of a day.

Modi tweeted in response to reports of a "slight decline" in the health of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. He said that he would be available for "any assistance" for Karunanidhi's "quick recovery and good health".

File photo of DMK president M Karunanidhi. PTI

The DMK chief is reportedly being treated at his house for fever due to a urinary tract infection, reports said on Wednesday, turning a spotlight on the health of the 'Godfather' of Tamil Nadu politics.

Kauvery Hospital released a statement saying there was a slight decline in the DMK patriarch's health, various leaders from state parties visited him at his home, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and state Cabinet minister D Jayakumar.

Security was beefed up around his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai and city was put on high alert.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 12:30 PM

