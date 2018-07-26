You are here:
'Slight decline in M Karunanidhi's health': Kauvery Hospital says DMK chief being treated at home

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 20:20:32 IST

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection at his home, ANI reported 

ANI reported that Kauvery Hospital released a statement saying the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president is undergoing treatment for fever due to urinary tract infection (UTI). "There has been a decline in the health of Karunanidhi's due to age-related ailments. He is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection. He is being given hospital-level treatment at home," Kauvery Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

The veteran politician, who turned 95 in June, has been experiencing health issues for the past couple of years.

In 2016, he was hospitalised due to breathing difficulty caused by lung and throat infection.  He later underwent a tracheotomy procedure to improve breathing. He was unable to cast his vote during the 2017 presidential election due to his health, according to his son MK Stalin.

The DMK supremo was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappalli in 1957. He has not lost a single election he contested in his six-decade long career.

With inputs from PTI


