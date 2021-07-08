Narendra Modi chairs first meeting of Union Cabinet after expansion
As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019
New Delhi: A day after the reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, meetings of the Union cabinet and council of ministers are being held on Thursday.
The back-to-back meetings are being held on Thursday evening. The meeting of the union cabinet has begun in a virtual format and is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)
also read
Narendra Modi govt appointed 8 women as governors, LGs, maximum so far; five from SC, ST, OBC community
Manmohan Singh-led UPA-I and UPA-II governments appointed the second highest number of women to the office of LG and governor with six in a period of 10 years
National Doctors' Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address medical fraternity today
Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy
Digital India: How the six-year-old mission has taken a largely offline nation online
Digital India is a Rs 1,13,000-crore flagship programme of the Government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy