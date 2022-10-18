New Delhi: A seven-month-old child, who was mauled by a stray dog at Lotus Boulevard society in Noida Sector 100, died on Tuesday. The baby’s intestines were pulled out in the attack on Monday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he had undergone surgery.

The child was admitted to the ICU of Noida’s Yatharth Hospital and was in a critical condition the whole night.

The parents of the infant works as labourers in the same society in sector 100 of Noida. “Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured,” Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-1, Noida) Rajneesh Verma, said.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm on Monday and he was soon rushed to the hospital in Noida Sector 110. Late at night, he had to undergo surgery and at that time he has succumbed to injuries.

The body of the baby has been handed over to his parents who have now left for Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh where the last rites will be performed.

Dogcatchers chased by dog lovers of the society

According to Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, when the dogcatchers arrived at Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society, they were chased away by the dog lovers residing there.

Massive anger among Noida residents

The incident has triggered tension and massive anger among the residents of the society. A large crowd of people was seen outside the society, protesting and demanding action against the dog attacks that have been taking place over the recent past.

"We demand that the authorities should stop stray dogs inside the society. We also want Noida Authority to take action against stray dogs who have been attacking people," a resident of Lotus Boulevard said.

Residents complained that there are many stray dogs living in the basement of the society and alleged that the canines are also being fed by some of the people.

No complaint registered

The police said since no one owned the dog, there was no complaint registered in the matter.

"If it was a pet dog, appropriate action could have been taken against the owner. But since it is a stray, the concerned departments will be alerted to take action in the area, such as pushing out the dogs or any other measures," Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-1, Noida) Rajneesh Verma, said.

Dog menace in Delhi-NCR

The incident comes less than a week after a pit bull dog attacked an 11-year-old girl in Civitech society located in Ramprastha Green Campus of Indirapuram police station area of Ghaziabad. The dog bit the girl in both of her legs.

On 3 September, a 10-year-old boy was severely injured after he was attacked by a pit bull dog in Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh.

Pit bull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino breeds banned

In the wake of several incidences of violent attacks by pet dogs, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has recently announced a ban on keeping certain breeds including pit bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino as pets in a house.

With inputs from agencies

