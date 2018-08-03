Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Patna HC calls for case diary after primary accused Brajesh Thakur files petition for bail

Patna: The Patna High Court has called for a case diary in connection with the sexual exploitation of minor girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur. A bench of Justice Arun Kumar passed the direction on Thursday while hearing a bail petition filed by key accused in the case, Brajesh Thakur.

Thakur's bail was earlier dismissed by a court at Muzaffarpur. The high court will fix the next date of hearing after the case diary is submitted to it.

The shelter home for girls at Muzaffarpur was run by Thakur's NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. The issue of sexual exploitation at the place was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April. An FIR was lodged on 31 May against 11 persons in the case. Ten out of the 11 accused persons, including Thakur, were arrested on 3 June.

State police has already submitted its charge sheet against 10 of the accused, including Thakur, on 26 July. before a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Muzaffarpur.

The state government had on July 26 recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter. The premier investigating agency has taken over the probe from the state police in the case. Medical examinations of 34 of the 42 shelter home inmates confirmed that they were sexually exploited.