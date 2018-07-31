You are here:
Bihar shelter home rape case: 11 women missing from self-help home; new FIR registered against accused Brijesh Thakur

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 16:33:52 IST

Muzaffarpur: A fresh FIR has been registered against Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, following the "disappearance" of 11 women from the premises of a self-help group run by his NGO. Thakur is in judicial custody in connection with mental, physical and sexual exploitation of the girls residing at Balika Grih, Muzaffarpur.

Representational image. Reuters

A fresh FIR was registered against him on Monday evening by the assistant director of the Social Welfare Department, Devesh Kumar Sharma, in connection with the "disappearance" of 11 women from the self-help group run by the NGO — Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, said the woman in charge of the Mahila Thana, Jyoti Kumari.

After the sex scandal had surfaced in June, and the NGO was blacklisted, the condition of other homes run by the NGO was reviewed. During the review, 11 women supposed to have been staying in the home for the self-help group in the Chhoti Kalyani area here were found missing, official sources said. There was no communication on record from the NGO to the Social Welfare Department about their whereabouts, they said.


