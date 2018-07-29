You are here:
CBI takes over investigation into Muzaffarpur rape case, books officers and employees of shelter home

India Press Trust of India Jul 29, 2018 14:37:36 IST

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Sunday. The case relates to the mental, physical and sexual exploitation of the girls residing at Balika Grih, Muzaffarpur.

Representational image. PTI

The CBI has booked officers and employees of the shelter home.

"It is alleged that officials/employees of girl's children home run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit the children residing there," a CBI spokesperson said.

The matter had come to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by a Mumbai-based institute. The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. A special investigation team was formed to probe the complaints.

The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani. Women staff members of the shelter home and Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, were among those who were arrested by the local police in connection with the case.


