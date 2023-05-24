India

'Mutual trust and mutual respect': India's PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australia's Anthony Albanese in Sydney

PM Modi emphasised 'Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect' as the cornerstone of India and Australia's longstanding historical relations during a significant address to the Indian diaspora at a community gathering during his Sydney visit

FP Staff May 24, 2023 08:17:48 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Australian counterpart in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also attended the meeting.

PM Modi was honoured with a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at Sydney's Admiralty House on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi also signed the visitors' book at Sydney's Admiralty House.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasised "Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect" as the cornerstone of India and Australia's longstanding historical relations during a significant address to the Indian diaspora at a community gathering during his Sydney visit.

Noting that bilateral ties between India and Australia were earlier seen to be defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry- and then by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti' and later 'Energy, Economy and Education' emerged as a key component, Prime Minister Modi said that he believes the relationship is "beyond this" and "it is mutual trust and mutual respect".

Addressing the community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi credited the Indian diaspora in Australia as being a force behind mutual respect and trust between the two countries.

"Earlier, it was said that India and Australia's relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect," he said to a packed arena at Sydney Olympic Park.

PM Modi held meetings with business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney on Tuesday, During the meetings, he called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy.

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 09:13:20 IST

