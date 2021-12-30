From restricting movementm of those unvaccinated, mask mandate and imposing night curbs on New Year's eve, many state goverments have put down measures in order to prevent the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain gaining foothold

Several states have imposed restrictions on 31 December night and cautioned people against celebrations as India witnesses an uptick in cases of Omicron, the new coronavirus variant.

From restricting movements of the unvaccinated, mask mandate and imposing night curbs on New Year's eve, many states have imposed measures to prevent the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain gaining a foothold.

Delhi

In light of growing cases of the Omicron, authorities have imposed night curfew in Delhi, from 11 pm to 5 am, which means gatherings and parties are a strict no-no. Moreover, bars and restaurants are once again allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity till 10 pm.

A 'yellow alert' has also been issued and according to the city's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), night curfews, closure of schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms are in effect.

Maharashtra

While the state government has not completely banned celebrations, it has imposed several restrictions. Events in confined spaces can take place with only 50 percent attendance and the limit is capped at 25 percent for open areas.

Gatherings will not be allowed at public places have been banned, however, citizens are allowed to visit places of worship on New Year's day, following social distancing norms.

The Mumbai civic body also issued orders prohibiting New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants.

Booking boats, banquet halls, etc for parties on 31 December night won't be allowed however, they will remain open till 12.30 am for dine-in facilities with only 50 percent occupancy. The hotel owners also have to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu

No celebrations will be allowed on beaches and in public places and all hotels and restaurants will have to close operations by 11 pm, the state police said on Wednesday.

The police said that people will not be allowed to gather in Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai, and East Coast Road. Vehicles will not be allowed on Marina Beach, from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue, Kamaraj Road and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach Road from 9 pm onwards.

It added that New Year celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai , Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads.

Gujarat

The state has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am on 31 December. Gyms and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, while cinema halls can have full occupancy.

Night curfew will be in force in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

Kerala

The Kerala government said no religious, social, political and cultural gatherings will not be allowed from 10 pm to 5 am from 30 December to 2 January in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. "Those who are required to go out for emergency purposes should carry self-attested affidavit with them," officials had said.

Karnataka

Among the first few states to impose restrictions on New Year's eve, Karnataka decided to impose night curfew for 10 days from 28 December between 10 pm to 5 am and has barred all celebrations in public spaces.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," health minister K Sudhakar had said.

The minister also said in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

Uttar Pradesh

In view of a rise in Omicron cases in several states, the state government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in all the cities, while all district officials have been directed to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The government has also capped the number of people allowed at weddings at 200.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to keep a check on Omicron spread.

Rajasthan

The state has implemented night curfew in Rajasthan from 11 pm to 5 am. Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for everyone to get both doses of the vaccine by 31 January.

Odisha

The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on New Year celebrations until 2 January, 2022. The state has banned night celebrations on New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, and other public places across the state.

Goa

A popular destination for tourists at this time of the year, the coastal state has not implied any night curfew. However, a negative RT PCR certificate or a fully vaccinated certificate is mandatory for those attending events inside the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a COVID-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants.

He said organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates. Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment centres will operate at 50 percent capacity.

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials to review the overall COVID19 situation in the state. The government has eased restrictions on New Year's. The ongoing restriction on movement from 11 pm to 5 am will continue till 15 January, except on 31 December, the authorities had said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.