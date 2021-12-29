Delhi adds 923 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since May; 'yellow alert' to continue, says DDMA

The daily COVID-19 tally in the National Capital was at least 86 percent higher compared to Tuesday, when 496 cases were reported, the biggest single-day spike in infections in over six months

As Delhi continued to witness a steady rise in Coronavirus cases, 923 fresh infections were reported on Wednesday, the highest since 30 May and almost double the number of infections recorded the previous day.

The daily COVID-19 tally in the National Capital was at least 86 percent higher compared to Tuesday, when 496 cases were reported, the biggest single-day spike in infections in over six months.

The positivity rate climbed to 1.29 percent from 0.89 percent on Tuesday. No fresh fatality was reported, according to health department data.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 923 positive cases, zero deaths and 344 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 2,191 Total positive cases 14,45,102

The massive spike comes a day after the Delhi government imposed a fresh set of restrictions under the 'Yellow Alert'. Under this, schools, colleges, educational institutes, cinema halls, gyms, and spas have been shut down while shops and malls have been allowed to open on an odd-even basis.

Delhi Metro is currently running at 50 percent seating capacity and a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am is already in place.

'Yellow alert' in Delhi to continue for now: DDMA

The DDMA, earlier today, decided that COVID-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the 'yellow alert' will continue for the time being and authorities will monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. It was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and experts.

It was also reiterated to continue with the Test, Track and Treat strategy with a special focus on surveillance, de-alienation of containment zones, isolation of positive cases and close monitoring of home isolation cases in order to break the chain of transmission.

On 30 May, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.25 percent.

A total of 71,696 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

There are 2,191 active cases in the National Capital. Of these, 1,068 patients are in home isolation, it said.

With inputs from PTI

