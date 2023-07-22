'Mute Spectator': Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Opposition over video of women beaten, stripped in West Bengal
Moments after a video of two women being beaten and stripped in West Bengal’s Malda became viral, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Trinamool Congress and the Opposition for turning a blind eye to atrocities happening in several states.
Commenting on the Manipur viral video, Irani said, “This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders.”
“Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal’s Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten & stripped,” she added.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Union Minister Smriti Irani says, “This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders. However, the opposition did not want to discuss the issue on the floor of the… pic.twitter.com/qMLsFQGXK1
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023
Referring to Rajendra Gudha and his eventual dismissal from the Rajasthan government at the orders of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, “What is extremely alarming is that yesterday, from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up on crime against women in the state, he was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress.”
“Congress did not want to hear the truth about atrocities against women in the state of Rajasthan…Congress is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC,” the union minister continued.
The two women, most likely from the tribal community, were attacked in Malda’s Pakua Hat area of Bamangola Police Station.
In the video, it can be seen that the police were helpless to the cries of the women in question.
The two women were attacked by a mob following which they were left heavily injured and traumatised. The incident took place on 19 July.
According to North East India Blog, no one has filed an official complaint with the police yet. However, investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators behind the attack.
