West Bengal Horror Continues: Two tribal women stripped naked, tortured, paraded in Malda as police watch on

As outrage over the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked still continues, a gruesome incident of two other women beaten and their clothes being torn apart has surfaced in West Bengal.

The two women, most likely from the tribal community, were attacked in Malda’s Pakua Hat area of ​​Bamangola Police Station.

In the video, it can be seen that the police were helpless to the cries of the women in question.

The two women were attacked by a mob following which they were left heavily injured and traumatised. The incident took place on 19 July.

According to North East India Blog, no one has filed an official complaint with the police yet. However, investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators behind the attack.

The incident comes just a day after a female BJP gram sabha candidate of in West Bengal claimed that she was ‘stripped naked’ and ‘paraded’ by Trinamool Congress workers on 8 July when Panchayat polls were held.

As per the complaint, the woman alleged that she was beaten up by about 40 Trinamool miscreants in Panchla area of ​​Howrah district when the Panchayat polls in West Bengal were underway.

“I was hit on the chest and head with a stick and I was thrown out of the polling station,” the BJP worker said.

Names of several people including Trinamool candidate Himanta Roy, Noor Alam, Alfi SK, Ranbir Panja Sanju, Sukmal Panja were also mentioned in the FIR.

BJP slams Mamata’s TMC

Sharing the horrific video on Twitter, Bengal BJP’s co-incharge Amit Malviya said that the tragedy “should have Mamata Banerjee’s heart.”

“The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for her blood…” he said.

Malviya added, “It had all the making of a tragedy that should have ‘broken’ Mamata Banerjee’s heart and she, instead of merely outraging, could have acted, since she is also the Home Minister of Bengal.”

Continuing his rhetoric from yesterday’s video incident that also took place in the state, Malviya said that the “horror continues in West Bengal.”