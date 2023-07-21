Rajasthan CM Gehlot sacks minister hours after he questioned own govt on women safety

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he criticised the state government on women safety in the Assembly.

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended Governor Kalraj Mishra to dismiss member of council of ministers Rajendra Gudha in the evening. The governor has accepted this recommendation with immediate effect,” PTI quoted a Raj Bhavan spokesperson as saying.

Raising questions against his own government, Gudha said in the Assembly, “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect.”

Reacting to reports of the sacking, the BJP which is Opposition in the state said that the move clearly shows that “Gehlot knows that his government will not last long.”

#WATCH | Arun Singh BJP State Incharge Rajasthan in Jaipur on the removal of Rajendra Singh Gudha from the State Cabinet, says, “It clearly shows that Gehlot Ji knows that his government will not last long.” pic.twitter.com/NYKcGqRwyw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 21, 2023

