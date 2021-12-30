Omicron scare: Mumbai adds 3,671 new COVID-19 cases, sees 46% jump in a day

Since the numbers of both Coronavirus and Omicron cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the state, an emergency meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also held today

As Maharashtra continues to reel under the devastating coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai reported 3,671 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking cities active caseload to 11,360. The spike rate is 46 percent higher than Wednesday.

ANI reported on Thursday, Mumbai logged in 3,671 fresh COVID cases and 371 recoveries today, taking active cases to 11,360. Out of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since 18 May.

Earlier in the day, the Centre wrote to the Maharashtra government to enhance the surveillance in the five districts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur which recorded high test positivity rates in the last few weeks. Active cases in Maharashtra have been increased by 117.4 percent in the last two weeks, The Indian Express said in a report.

Since the numbers of both coronavirus and Omicron cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the state, an emergency meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also held today.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till 7 January. As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from 30 December to 7 January, ANI said in a report.

Addressing the COVID threat in the city and urging people to follow COVID- appropriate, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves.

PTI said in a report, the Maharashtra capital on Wednesday reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, a big jump compared to 283 cases on 20 December.

The new wave could be more terrible, therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states, Pednekar told reporters here. Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children, she said.

"Hence it is necessary to be careful, she added.

Appealing to people to follow COVID-19 -appropriate behaviour, Pednekar said she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

The civic body has ordered the closing of an illumination show on Bandra Reclamation as it was attracting crowds, the Mayor informed, PTI said.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday had expressed concerns over the situation in the state. He also shared information about vaccines for children on Twitter. He tweeted:

Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January.

I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/qqvHtICZBh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Omicron and Delta variants leading to 'tsunami' of cases

A "tsunami" of Omicron and Delta COVID-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

