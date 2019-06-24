Mumbai University Merit List 2019: Third merit list for MU undergraduate admissions to be released today; check results on mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Merit List 2019| Mumbai University is expected to release the third cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses today (Monday, 24 June).

The University will be releasing the third and the final cut off list on the official website which will also be available on the official websites of the affiliated colleges. Candidates can check the third merit list on mu.ac.in, the official website of Mumbai University.

The students whose names appear on the merit list will be eligible to take the admission to undergraduate courses offered by MU. This list will contain the names of the students who managed to score minimum marks required to secure admission to colleges affiliated to MU.

According to Times Now, the document verification process for the selected students will conclude on 25 June, 2019 at 5 pm. While the payment process of application fee for those students will be held from 25 June, 2019 to 27 June, 2019.

Mumbai University released the first and the second merit list on 17 June, 2019 and 21 June, 2019, respectively.

As per Indian Express, around 2.8 lakh candidates have applied for admission to undergraduate courses this year.

In 2018, at least 12.1 lakh applicants applied for the seats out of which the maximum applications was for B.Com. While, this year the numbers have reduced to 2.5 lakh candidates applications for the course.

Candidates can check for more details and updates on the official website of Mumbai University mu.ac.in.

