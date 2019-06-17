Mumbai University Merit List 2019: First merit list for undergraduate admissions coming out today, check results on mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Merit List 2019: Mumbai University will be releasing its first merit list for the undergraduate admissions to various courses today (Monday, 17 June). The university will be releasing the merit list on its official website i.e mu.ac.in at around 5 pm. The candidates who have registered for the Mumbai University UG admissions will be able to check the merit list by logging on to the official website once the list is out.

As per reports the release date of the first merit list which was 13 June, 2019 got pushed back to today, due to the delay in submission of MSBSHSE HSC marksheet.

For the undergraduate courses, Mumbai University’s admission process consists of a total of three merit lists each year. It is expected to release the second merit list on 20 June, 2019 and the third is likely to be out on 21 June, 2019.

The document verification process for students whose names appear on the first list will commence from 18 June and those students will be able to submit their application fee between 18 June and 20 June, 2019.

While for those students who make it through the second merit list, the document verification process will start from 20 June and the submission for admission fee will be between 20 June and 22 June, 2019.

As for the third and the last merit list, The Indian Express states that the document verification process will begin from 21 June, 2019 while other media reports suggest that it will be released on 24 June, 2019. Firstpost couldn't independently verify this bit of information.

According to the publication, this year a total of about 2.60 lakh candidates have registered for admission at the varsity through about 7.78 lakh applications.

As per a report in The Hindu, Commerce stream has been the most preferred stream among all the applicants. A spokesperson of Mumbai University said, “For various courses under the commerce stream, the university has received as many as 4,72,921 applications. While 1,72,231 applications were made for science-related courses, 55,907 students have applied for Bachelors in Arts (B.A.). Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) saw 51,079 applications.”

Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes under Mumbai University can refer to the list of required documents below:

1. Passport size photograph of the applicant

2. Scanned signature of the applicant

3. Self-attested Class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

4. Self-attested Class 12 certificate/marksheet

5. SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM/OBC certificate (if the candidate belongs to any of the reserved categories)

6. EWS Certificate

7. Self-attested copies of sports and ECA certificates

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.