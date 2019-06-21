Mumbai University Merit List 2019: Second merit list with cut-off percentages released for UG courses; check details on mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Merit List 2019| Mumbai University has released the second merit list for first-year undergraduate courses on mu.ac.in. Students can log on to the official website of colleges affiliated with Mumbai University to view the merit list and cut off percentages.

The document verification process and payment process of application fee will be conducted on 21 June, 22 June and 24 June 2019 for the students who make it to the colleges through the second list.

According to The Times of India, at least 2.6 lakh students have applied and over 7.8 lakh applications were generated for first-year courses. The report also highlighted that the number of applications received this year was less due to the low success rate at HSC.

The first merit list was published on 17 June at around 5 pm.

According to The Indian Express, compared to the first list cut-off (at 96 percent), the second list cut-off for the BCom open merit list at HR College of Commerce and Economics is at 93.60 percent. While for the BMS course, the open merit list cut off stood at 94.80 percent (Commerce), 89.20 percent (Science) and 88.20 percent (Arts).

As per NDTV, in Mithibai College this year the cut-off for BSc (Biochemistry) for open category students was 60 percent; for BSc (Biotechnology) it was 83 percent.

The students who couldn’t make it to the courses through the second list can wait for the University to release the third list. The third and final merit list will be released on 24 June and the document verification of the students whose names appear on it will be held on 25 June and 27 June, 2019.

