Mumbai rains: Several parts of city witness heavy rainfall, IMD predicts light to moderate showers in next 48 hours

Several parts of Mumbai along with satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Friday morning. IMD Deputy Director-General MS Hosalikar blamed the remnants of Cyclone Maha as the cause of the unseasonal downpour as the maximum city received around 5.7 mm of rainfall.

The IMD further predicted that the city will face light to moderate showers or thunderstorms, along with a cloudy sky over the next 48 hours.

The deputy general added that suburbs like Borivali, Chembur, Santacruz witnessed heavier rains. Due to the showers, the temperatures are also expected to drop.

The rains, which began during the late hours of Thursday and intensified on Friday.

However, despite the IMD forecast on rains, Hosalikar in his personal Twitter handle said that the sun is out and the weather is expected to improve.

Several people took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share their views about the unseasonal rains and reported waterlogging, traffic in a few places. Netizens also shared memes and cracked jokes about the rare November showers.

@RidlrMUM standstill traffic on WEH s/b at Jogeshwari. Enjoy the last of #MumbaiRains for this year !!! — P r /\ T | k (@superselector5) November 8, 2019

Heavy #MumbaiRains in normally l Borivali right now .. feels pleasant and serene pic.twitter.com/h6nIue9UZC — Aspiring Indian (@realityisenigma) November 8, 2019

Mumbai ppl waiting for rain to be stopped be like #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/GlI031Lz2a — Harshit (@TweeTopper) November 8, 2019

The Press Trust of India reported that in the last 24 hours, Thane recorded 59.94 mm rainfall, thereby taking the season's total to 4,565.10 mm.

