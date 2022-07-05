Mumbai rains: CM Eknath Shinde visits BMC Disaster Management Room, asks officials to ensure no loss of life, property

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a statement said that CM Eknath Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and also NDRF has been asked to remain alert

Mumbai: Days after assuming the charge of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Room and took stock of the situation following heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

The Maharashtra chief minister directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a statement said that CM Eknath Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and also the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been asked to remain alert.

The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored, the CMO office statement read.

"In view of the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation, said the CMO statement said.

"Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or damage to property in view of the heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region, it said.

Officials of the water resource department have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rains," it added.

Meanwhile, the Kundalika river in Raigad district, situated near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark, an official statement said. The water level of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Gadhi rivers is also inching closer to the danger mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that heavy rainfall will prevail in Mumbai till 8 July. It also said that there is possibility of floods in ghat areas and landslides in areas that have loose soil.

"Expect Maharashtra to get widespread rainfall in next five days. Heavy to very rainfall in scattered areas. Ghat areas also expected to get good rains. In Mumbai, 5, 7 and 8 July will see heavy rainfall. Red alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad," IMD official Jayant Sarkar said.

"Inundation is possible in areas that will see heavy to very heavy rainfall. Floods are possible in ghat areas and landslides in areas that have loose soil. Traffic woes may also rise. We have to be careful," Sarkar added.

Don't Miss: Mumbai rains: No respite from heavy showers till 8 July; IMD says floods, landslides possible

On Monday, IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the next five days.

The NDRF has already deployed its two teams in Kolhapur, Mumbai after a yellow alert of heavy rains in the ghat areas was issued today.

Also Read: Heavy rain puts Mumbai on yellow alert: Water-logged roads bring traffic to a standstill; landslide hits Ghatkopar

Several areas of Mumbai were water-logged after incessant heavy downpour. Mumbai local trains are also delayed due to accumulation of rain water on tracks. Submerged roads in city have also resulted to traffic snarls.

Southern Mumbai has received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ended at 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

Between 8 am and 11.30 am, Mumbai recorded an average 41 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs got 85 mm and 55 mm showers, respectively, BMC informed.

The IMD has issued 'orange alert' for the south Konkan region and Goa and 'yellow alert' for north Konkan, north central and south central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.