Heavy rain puts Mumbai on yellow alert: Water-logged roads bring traffic to a standstill; landslide hits Ghatkopar

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has informed that there is a possibility of high time of 4.01 metres in Mumbai around 4:10 pm today

FP Staff July 05, 2022 12:15:36 IST
Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai and its adjoining on Tuesday. Amid this, an incident of a landslide has been reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar. Fire vehicles have been rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

Mumbai Fire Brigade department informed that so far, no casualties have been reported in the Ghatkopar landslide incident.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. The weather office has also forecast a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

The commercial capital of India, Mumbai, has received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, news agency PTI mentioned civic officials as saying.

The weather department, on Monday, had issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the next five days.

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has informed that there is a possibility of high time of 4.01 metres in Mumbai around 4:10 pm today.

Till the last reports came in, the local train services, which are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were operating normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway lines.

 

 

In Thane district, boulders fell from a hillock in Hanuman Nagar area of Kalyan town, while a mid house collapsed at Gavtepada in Wada taluka in Palghar following the heavy showers. There was no report of any casualty so far in the incidents.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava on Tuesday and reviewed the preparedness of the state witnessing heavy downpour and waterlogging.

The chief minister directed all the district guardian secretaries to monitor the situation and keep National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads on standby, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office stated.

According to a report by The Quint, five teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the rains.

Due to the incessant heavy rains and subsequent waterlogging in Mumbai, eight BEST buses were diverted in Sion and Chembur today morning. The buses which were diverted were on route numbers 341, 411, 22, 25, 312, A-357, 355 and 360.

Mumbai Traffic Police informed that south-bound vehicular movement is slow at BKC-Chinabhatti flyover.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 12:20:48 IST

