Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour results in slow-moving traffic, water-logging across city

India FP Staff Jul 08, 2019 12:19:32 IST

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning has led to water-logging in the Andheri subway and traffic snarls in parts of the city.

As per Mumbai Mirror’s report an upper floor of a ground-plus one floor tenement house has also collapsed in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi leaving eight injured and three of them admitted in hospital.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in the city have resulted in the temporary suspension of activity at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reports India Today. The report quoted a spokesperson for the Mumbai airport saying, "Due to heavy rains, visibility is changing every minute. Since 9.15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now, but three diversions took place till now."

The BMC has also reacted to the water-logging in the city by sharing a message to the public in a tweet.

The Central Railway also tweeted to announce that the Central Railway locals are running on time. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, forecast that the city will receive a day of intermittent rainfall with heavy fall in the adjoining suburbs. KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (meteorology), regional IMD also took to Twitter to share the weather forecast.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 12:19:32 IST

