Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour results in slow-moving traffic, water-logging across city

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning has led to water-logging in the Andheri subway and traffic snarls in parts of the city.

As per Mumbai Mirror’s report an upper floor of a ground-plus one floor tenement house has also collapsed in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi leaving eight injured and three of them admitted in hospital.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in the city have resulted in the temporary suspension of activity at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reports India Today. The report quoted a spokesperson for the Mumbai airport saying, "Due to heavy rains, visibility is changing every minute. Since 9.15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now, but three diversions took place till now."

The BMC has also reacted to the water-logging in the city by sharing a message to the public in a tweet.

Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019

The Central Railway also tweeted to announce that the Central Railway locals are running on time.

Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere. Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

Mumbai: Water logging and traffic jam in parts of the city following heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cYkM8AMyAS — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, forecast that the city will receive a day of intermittent rainfall with heavy fall in the adjoining suburbs. KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (meteorology), regional IMD also took to Twitter to share the weather forecast.

Rainfall situation in Mumbai and around in last 3 hrs. Nowcast warnings already issued in the morning for intense spells. Intense rainfall going to continue for next 3,4 Hours in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ocah9PhALX — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 8, 2019

