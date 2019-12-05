Mumbairains dominates trends as Twitterati responds to the surprise weather change and untimely showers

Mumbai woke up to early morning rain in the city on Thursday. Surprised by the untimely light showers in December, netizens took to social media to share their thoughts and photos.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate showers for North Konkan region including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai due to deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea.

Earlier today, KS Hosalikar, Deputy DG at IMD tweeted saying, “Cloudy sky over Coastal and Madhya Maharashtra, with isolated stations reporting light rains/drizzle.”

Cloudy sky over Coastal and Madhya Maharashtra, with isolated stations reporting light rains/drizzle pic.twitter.com/6iDFxOsxsN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 5, 2019

As Twitterati reacted to the surprise weather change, #Mumbairains started to dominate trends on the microblogging site.

"Still trying to figure out am I supposed to buy a sweater or an umbrella?!" said one user while the other said, "Slept in December, woke up in August #MumbaiRains." A section of Twitter also shared memes and jokes over the untimely rains.

Slept in December, woke up in August #MumbaiRains — R (@ragini_ghuge) December 5, 2019

Getting the feel of London actually. Welcome Mumbai as the new London. It's December and rains doesn't seem to stop. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PfmCqlh3Rb — Duheeta Joshi (@duheetajoshi) December 5, 2019

Still trying to figure out am I supposed to buy a sweater or an umbrella?!

.

.#justsaying #mumbairains — Daya Sansare (@DayaSansare) December 5, 2019

Raining in December. Is Mumbai the new Bangalore? #MumbaiRains — Scorpio (@proudlyscorpion) December 5, 2019

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea is very likely to weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area and move west-northwestwards, away from Indian coast during next 12 hours. However, on the off chance that it does intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called Cyclone Amphan.

IMD also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as it forecasts rough to very rough sea conditions over east-central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa coasts till Thursday evening and improve thereafter.

