Mumbai rains: City to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next few hours; part of hill collapses in Asalpha

Mumbai will continue to have intense showers throughout the city, as reported by Skymet Weather. The agency also said that the intensity of rains will decrease in a couple of hours over Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Thane over the course of the next two to three hours. Suburban Santa Cruz, Bhiwandi, Vasai and Mira Bhayander are expected to see rainfall for the next hour or two. There is also a 58.93 percent cloud build-up, which could result in more precipitation in the hours to come.

The BMC also reported heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, and that part of a hill has collapsed on eight to 10 vacated huts in the Valmiki Nagar Slum, opposite Himalaya Society, Asalpha. The huts had been vacated for safety concerns by the fire brigade. Police and ward staff are on the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Some parts of a hill has collapsed on the vacated 8 to 10 huts at Valmiki Nagar Slum,Opp. Himalaya Soc, Asalfa Village. The huts had been vacated for safety concerns by fire brigade,police & ward staff are on the spot. No injuries reported. #MCGMUpdate #MumbaiRains — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2019

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, which has led to waterlogging in several suburbs of the city.

Skymet Weather also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, waterlogging was recorded in Sion, Andheri, Hindmata, Chembur, Govandi, and Mankhurd areas. Local train lines were also affected in Sion, and some trains were delayed on the Central Line.

Mumbai: Water logging in Hindmata area following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WEgK6aoixY — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Mumbai: Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cl4E0dgWf7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, eight people sustained injuries after three cars collided with each other. The cars collided on Andheri flyover due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the area.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the city, stating that a cyclonic circulation was likely to bring more showers to the city over Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on both the days, reports said.

Meanwhile, Twitterati reported heavy rains in Navi Mumbai, and other parts of the city.

Raining like this for more than an hour. Kandivali #MumbaiRains Raining heavy since last night. pic.twitter.com/LwenjVeMIy — Manjula Nair (@manjnair) July 24, 2019

With inputs from agencies.

