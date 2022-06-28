Mumbai: One dead, several others trapped under debris in Kurla's four-storey building collapse

So far, 12 people have been rescued and 10 more are feared trapped. BMC said that the building has been dilapidated and since 2013 notices were given to first repair and then demolish the building

One person died and at least eight others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla, Mumbai on Monday night.

So far, 12 people have been rescued and 10 more are believed to be trapped under the collapsed building's debris, news agency PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight. The man who died is said to be in his early 30s.

"The D wing of the Naik Nagar Society collapsed last night. One person has been declared dead and 12 people have been rescued so far. Some people are still trapped. The building has been dilapidated and since 2013 notices were given to first repair and then demolish the building," news agency ANI quoted: Ashwini Bhide, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire brigade department received a call around 11.52 pm on Monday following which seven fire trucks, two rescue vans and ambulances were sent to the spot.

Also Read: Mumbai: Several feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in Kurla, rescue operation underway

The injured have been shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors, a fire brigade department official said.

A report by The Indian Express quoted Corporator Pravina Morajkar saying that the apartment which collapsed last night is situated in a colony of four dilapidated buildings. They were given notices to vacate five to six years back.

"Yet, the residents continued to stay. On Monday night, one building collapsed. But five to six people were removed from the debris before the fire brigade came. These are being treated and sent to hospitals for injuries," Morajkar added.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Kurla late on Monday night and took stock of place where the building collapsed. He said that such property should be vacated on the notice by the municipal corporation.

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves…otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate…It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said.

He added said that all four buildings were issued notices, but people continued to live there. "Our priority is to rescue everyone… In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren’t troubled," Thackeray said.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.