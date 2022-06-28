Mumbai: Several feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in Kurla, rescue operation underway

The incident took place in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, where a wing of the building collapsed around midnight, official from fire brigade department said, adding that the connected wing was likely to collapse

A four storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. At least eight people were rescued with about 25 more likely to be trapped under debris, officials said.

The fire brigade received a call around 11.52 pm on Monday. The officials from the department said that they have sent seven fire trucks, two rescue vans and ambulances.

The incident took place in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, where a wing of the building collapsed around midnight, official from fire brigade department said, adding that the connected wing was likely to collapse.

#WATCH Four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai | 1 more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people still trapped: Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant Total 8 people rescued so far, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/5X1WIPHTiT — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, the Mumbai's municipal body said that all the people rescued from under the debris are stable.

"One more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people still trapped," news agency ANI quoted Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant as saying.

At least eight people were injured after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai, a fire brigade official was told news agency PTI.

The injured were shifted to nearby Rajawadi hospital and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors, the official said.

"This is a colony of four dilapidated buildings and they were given notices to vacate five to six years back. Yet, the residents continued to stay. On Monday night, one building collapsed. But five to six people were removed from the debris before the fire brigade came. These are being treated and sent to hospitals for injuries," The Indian Express reported mentioned Corporator Pravina Morajkar as saying.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Kurla where the building collapsed late on Monday night. He took stock of the situation and said that such property should be vacated on the notice by the municipal corporation.

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves…otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate…It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said.

He further said that all four buildings were issued notices, but people continued to live there. "Our priority is to rescue everyone… In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren’t troubled," Thackeray added.

With inputs from agencies.

