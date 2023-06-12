More heart wrenching details are coming to fore from Mumbai murder case where 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly killed and chopped into pieces by her live-in partner Manoj Sane.

During the investigation, police found out that the 56-year-old accused took pictures of the body and did rampant Google searches to find out how to dispose it.

Cut hair and kept on kitchen’s platform

The police have found out that Vaidya had four sisters. Among them, three have recorded their statements during which they requested cops to make a strong case against Sane that he gets the strictest punishment.

One of the sisters got emotional after seeing a photograph of Vaidya’s long hair that Sane had cut and kept on the kitchen platform in their flat.

Police said that she recalled Vaidya used to love her long hair.

Butchered body with electric wood cutter

As per reports, after murdering Vaidya, Sane went to a local hardware shop to buy an electric wood cutter (tree cutter) with the help of which he chopped off her body parts.

The chain of the saw had come off when the heinous crime was being committed after which he took it for repair to the same shop from where he had purchased it.

No one at the shop could get the clue of what work the machine was used by Sane as he had cleaned the cutter rigorously before taking it for repair.

Bought Nilgiri oil to get rid of stench

As per the police, Sane also searched on Google about the ways to avoid foul smell that emit from a dead body. Relying on one of his searches, he bought five bottles of Nilgiri oil from a shop in his area.

Sane-Vaidya were husband and wife

The sisters of the victim told the cops that Vaidya and Sane were not live-in partners, but were husband and wife.

They said that the marriage was allegedly kept a secret because of their age gap. They got married in a temple, DCP Jayant Bajbale said.

“They did not inform many people about the marriage because of their age difference,” the DCP said.

The senior police officer also said the DNA of the remains of Saraswati’s body will be matched with the three sisters.

Last week, a worker at the orphanage where Vaidya grew up said that she had told them that she was living in Mumbai with his rich uncle.

During questioning after arrest, Sane told police that Vaidya was like his daughter and he had no physical relationship with him.

He has not yet admitted to having killed Vaidya. Sane had, however, said he was trying to get rid of the body which he had chopped into pieces, boiled and roasted as well as fed to dogs.

With inputs from agencies

