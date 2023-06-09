Mumbai live-in partner murder: Saraswati told orphanage ‘living with very rich uncle’

Saraswati Vaidya, an orphan who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Maharashtra’s Thane, had told an orphanage in Ahmednagar, where she grew up, that she was living with her uncle.

Mumbai continues to reel under shock after the news of 56-year-old Manoj Sane brutally chopping body of Vaidya, who was staying with her for nine years.

He also boiled her body parts in a pressure cooker, while crushed some in a mixer and fed them to stray dogs.

According to NDTV, a worker at the Jankibai Apte Balikashram in Ahmednagar, where Saraswati stayed, saying that 32-year-old Mumbai murder victim told them that she was living with her uncle who owned is a clothes merchant and is extremely rich.

“She told us that her uncle stays in Mumbai, and I stay with him. She told us that the man is a clothes merchant and is extremely rich,” the report quoted Anu Salve a saying.

Salve further informed that Saraswati last visited the orphanage two years ago and she seemed extremely unhappy during that visit.

During interrogation, Manoj told the police that he never had any physical relationship with Saraswati as he is HIV positive.

He also told the cops that Saraswati was “like his daughter”.

Manoj further told the police that Saraswati was very possessive in nature and suspected that he was being unfaithful to her whenever he returned home late.

The accused also said that Saraswati was planning to appear for Class 10 SSC exams and he was teaching her maths.

Saraswati was living in Borivali when she met Manoj at a ration shop where he worked in 2014. They both were single and belonged to the same community. They started meeting often.

She was a school dropout and became increasingly dependent on Manoj. They both moved to Mira Road flat three years ago.

Manoj was arrested after a neighbour noticed a foul smell emitting from Manoj’s flat and alerted the authorities.

Meanwhile, Manoj has been giving contradictory statements to the police. He initially claimed that his partner died by suicide on 4 June by consuming poison.

He further claimed that he tried to dispose of the body fearing he might be charged with abetment.

Manoj later cooked up another story and alleged that he had a fight with Saraswati as he suspected her of having affairs.

With inputs from agencies

