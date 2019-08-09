Mumbai hotel's 'thoughtful' gesture towards a guest dining alone melts hearts on Twitter

A recent heart-melting gesture by a five-star hotel in Mumbai is bringing smiles to people’s faces. Prakash Mallya an MD at Intel India, took to Twitter to share his experience with the staff at the Mumbai hotel and soon the story went viral.

According to his tweet, he visited a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a quick meal after work and when the hotel staff noticed that he was dining alone, they brought a fishbowl at the table to ensure he had some company.

Surprised by the staff’s "thoughtful" gesture, he shared a picture of the fish and wrote: "So nice & thoughtful and something that's never happened in all my travel thus far."

Check out his tweet here:

Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far😊! #CustomerExperience pic.twitter.com/YCsL5riQWK — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) August 7, 2019

His tweet soon garnered a lot of attention online as many were touched by the thoughtful gesture. The tweet has received over 10,000 likes and over 1000 retweets with people praising the hotel in the comment section. Check out some of the reaction tweets here:

The unwavering spirit of #Mumbai. Million $$ Gold fish https://t.co/TLg8Ti4ai8 — Jigesh Shah (@Interactivefy) August 8, 2019

I love this idea and would enjoy it if it happened to me as I stay away alone regularly for work! 🐠 https://t.co/laU6JSwYeD — Lizzie Hudson (@LizzieInstarmac) August 8, 2019