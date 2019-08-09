You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai hotel's 'thoughtful' gesture towards a guest dining alone melts hearts on Twitter

India FP Staff Aug 09, 2019 12:51:54 IST

A recent heart-melting gesture by a five-star hotel in Mumbai is bringing smiles to people’s faces. Prakash Mallya an MD at Intel India, took to Twitter to share his experience with the staff at the Mumbai hotel and soon the story went viral.

According to his tweet, he visited a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a quick meal after work and when the hotel staff noticed that he was dining alone, they brought a fishbowl at the table to ensure he had some company.

Surprised by the staff’s "thoughtful" gesture, he shared a picture of the fish and wrote: "So nice & thoughtful and something that's never happened in all my travel thus far."

Check out his tweet here:

His tweet soon garnered a lot of attention online as many were touched by the thoughtful gesture. The tweet has received over 10,000 likes and over 1000 retweets with people praising the hotel in the comment section. Check out some of the reaction tweets here:

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 12:51:54 IST


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores