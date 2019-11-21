Mumbai auto rickshaw driver who equipped vehicle with wash basin, charging points becomes toast of social media

An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai is the talk of the town as he has equipped his vehicle with facilities ranging from a wash basin, mobile phone charging points, plants and a desktop monitor.
The auto-rickshaw driver, Satyawan Gite, also does not charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometer. Behind the vehicle, there are catchy captions such as—'Mumbai's first home system autorickshaw', 'The complete family entertainment' and 'Mumbai's favourite autorickshaw'.
"You can charge your phone in my auto. There is purified drinking water and there is a wash basin. I also don't charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers," he told ANI. Asked about Twinkle Khanna's photograph of his '101 percent 1RK' auto on Instagram, the humble driver was pleasantly surprised and said he admires the former actress and her husband Akshay Kumar.
"I didn't know about it but I am very surprised as well. I am a big fan of her and Akshay Kumar. I wish I could meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna," Gite said.
Khanna on Wednesday re-posted the auto's picture from the page of Tweak India which is her own digital media platform.
"Equipped with a window garden, washbasin, and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame," read the caption of the post.
On Twitter, many appreciated Gite’s efforts, while others posted hilarious suggestions.
With inputs from ANI
