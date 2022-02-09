MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021: Application process ends today; register at mppsc.mp.gov.in

The exam will be held on 24 April in two shifts — first from 10 am to 12 pm and second from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm

The last date to apply for the MPPSC State Service Exam (SSE) Prelims 2021 is today, 9 February. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in and apply for the exam.

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of MPPSC- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on the ‘apply online’ tab available on the homepage of the website

Then, click on State Service Examination 2021 link

Fill the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021application form, pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Download the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021application form and take a printout for future need

Here’s a direct link to apply for the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 exam.

Candidates are allowed to make corrections to their application forms till 11 February. To make corrections in the application form they have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The Commission will conduct the SSE Prelims 2021 exam on 24 April 2022 in two shifts. The timing of the first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm. The second shift starts from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The hall tickets for the same will be released on the official website on 15 April this year.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the exam must have reached the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit is below 40 years as on 1 January 2022. Those who are applying for uniformed posts should not be more than 33 years of age.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for the posts.

Application Fee: General Category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 and those belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs 250.

With this recruitment drive, the MPPSC aims to fill a total of 283 posts. Candidates are requested to check the official notice before applying for State Service Exam 2021.

Check the official notice here. For more detailed information, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MPPSC - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.