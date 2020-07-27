MP Board 'Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna' 2020: MPSOS to conduct exams for students who failed board exams from 17 August

The online forms can be downloaded from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board mpsos.mponline.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) will be conducting examinations for the students who have not cleared the state board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The examination will be conducted under the 'Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana' of the state government from 17 August. The online forms can be downloaded from the official website mpsos.mponline.gov.in.

The last date to apply for Class 10 examination is 28 July. Students of Class 12 can apply by 5 August. The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has shared the scheme and its dates on its Twitter handle.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की 2020 परीक्षा में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी निराश न हो। उनके लिये #रुक_जाना_नहीं योजना लागू की गई है। इस योजना में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को पुन: परीक्षा देने का अवसर दिया जाएगा। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

कक्षा 10वीं- 28 जुलाई 2020

कक्षा 12वीं- 5 अगस्त 2020 pic.twitter.com/PXuyq2Hi8n — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 27, 2020

According to a report by NDTV, the scheme has been started with an objective to provide a chance to students who have failed in their first attempt. The scheme is also open to those students who were not able to take the board exams this year.

A report by Jagran Josh said that students who could not manage to pass the board examinations in the 2018-2019 academic year can also apply for the exams conducted under the scheme this year.

Students can call the number 0755 40194000 for any queries related to the examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday, 27 July, declared the Class 12 state board exam result. Of over 8 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 68.81 percent cleared it.

This year, girls outperformed boys, securing an overall pass percentage of 73.40 compared to just 64.66.

Students can check their scores on the board's official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 Madhya Pradesh board exam results were announced earlier this month.The overall pass percentage in this year's HSC exam was 62.84 percent, which is an improvement of 1.52 percent compared to last year.